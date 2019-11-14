Nestle Sued Over 'Fake' White Chocolate Chips

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:38 PM EST) -- Two California residents have sued Nestle USA for allegedly misleading buyers of its "premier" white chocolate by selling chips that contain hydrogenated oil instead of cocoa, in violation of FDA labeling rules. Named plaintiffs Steven Prescott and Linda Cheslow allege that Nestle attempted to pass off its Nestle Premier White Morsels as white chocolate even though the product doesn't actually contain any cocoa or its derivatives, in violation of U.S. Food and Drug Administration labeling standards. The class action suit was filed in September but removed to California federal court Wednesday. "Nestle is synonymous with chocolate, not oil," the consumers say....

