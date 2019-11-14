Denny's Pay Below Minimum Wage, Even With Tips, Suit Says

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 5:05 PM EST) -- Denny's Inc. was hit with a Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Miami alleging the national restaurant chain has improperly paid servers below minimum wage based on the law's "tip-credit" provisions without meeting several of the provisions' requirements. Ohio resident Lindsay Rafferty, who worked for more than six years as a server at a Denny's in Akron, brought the proposed collective action seeking to represent anyone who was employed by the company as a server during the past three years and paid on an hourly basis according to the FLSA's tip-credit provisions. The tip-credit provisions allow employers...

