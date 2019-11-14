Jack In The Box Workers Get Partial Win In Pay Deduction Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge has denied Jack in the Box Inc.'s bid to kick a wage class action to arbitration, but the judge limited the fast food chain's liability for diverting too much worker pay into a state benefits fund. U.S. District Judge Anna Brown ruled on several summary judgment motions in a sprawling order Wednesday, rejecting the company's argument that the dispute belongs in arbitration and putting the chain on the hook for unpaid wages and penalties for over-deducting from workers' checks when the company paid into the Oregon's Workers' Benefit Fund. But Judge Brown denied the workers a win...

