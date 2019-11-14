Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lummi Nation's Crab Fishing Blocked By Wash. Judge

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:18 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday halted the Lummi Nation’s plans to take part in winter crab fishing in an area off the state’s coast, saying three other tribes that have long fished those waters had shown that letting the Lummi join in could hurt them economically and culturally.

In an order Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez granted requests for a temporary restraining order sought by the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and Tulalip Tribes, stopping the Lummi Nation from taking part in the winter crab fishery in Puget Sound waters as it had planned...

