McKinsey Says Ex-Partner Took Secrets To Rival Accenture

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 11:18 PM EST) -- Management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. on Tuesday accused a former shareholder and senior partner of stealing trade secrets, confidential documents and client information before he left to work for competitor Accenture, according to a suit filed in New Jersey federal court. Parker Shi, who worked at McKinsey for more than a decade, emailed hundreds of confidential firm and client documents to himself in the final weeks of his employment last year, the firm alleged in its complaint. McKinsey said that it discovered Shi's unauthorized transfer of information this year while in the midst of defending a separate suit lodged by Shi,...

