Group Slams FTC Powers In $24M Supreme Court Appeal

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 4:39 PM EST) -- A limited-government advocacy group urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to settle a circuit split over what it called the Federal Trade Commission's "premeditated use of the courts" to obtain "virtually unfettered power" in certain enforcement actions. The Cause of Action Institute said the high court should agree to hear magazine subscription service Publishers Business Services Inc.'s challenge to a nearly $24 million judgment the Ninth Circuit affirmed for the FTC. It argued in an amicus brief that the agency is obtaining money under a statute that doesn't authorize such relief, based on powers it invented itself. Section 13(b) of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS