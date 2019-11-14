Ex-GWU Worker Says Old Settlement Doesn't Bar ERISA Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 4:19 PM EST) -- A former George Washington University employee is urging the D.C. Circuit to revive her proposed class action claiming the university mismanaged workers' retirement savings, arguing a lower court incorrectly ruled that a 2016 settlement in a separate suit precluded her ERISA case. Melissa Stanley contended in her brief Wednesday that the district court shouldn’t have granted The George Washington University’s bid to dismiss her Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit based on a release she signed that waived future claims against the school. The release didn’t include ERISA in the “laundry list” of statutes it mentioned, such as Title VII, the...

