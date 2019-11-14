Wash. Localities Sue To Stop $4.2B Vehicle Tax, Fee Cuts

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- Multiple Washington state localities have lodged a state court challenge to the constitutionality of a ballot measure that lowers or eliminates vehicle taxes and fees and will reduce state and local revenue by $4.2 billion over the next six years. The complaint, submitted late Wednesday by King County, the city of Seattle and several transportation authorities, associations and individuals, alleges that Initiative 976, which was approved Nov. 5, misled the electorate and violated various rules governing voter initiatives. “I-976 violates due process, privileges and immunities, and separation of powers principles, and is arbitrary and capricious,” the complaint states. “The end result...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS