NJ School Fights McCarter Bid To Escape Malpractice Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 4:08 PM EST) -- A New Jersey school has rebutted McCarter & English LLP's bid to escape a legal malpractice suit over insurance coverage advice in a trademark infringement matter, arguing Wednesday that the retainer agreement's limitations don't excuse the firm for dropping the ball. In a response to the firm's summary judgment motion, The Lewis School of Princeton said the move is premature because the question of whether a firm breached its duty of care to a client requires a fact-driven inquiry. McCarter & English has said there was nothing in its retainer that included review of the school's insurance policies, but The Lewis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS