Illinois Tax Break For Jet Parts Flies Through State Senate

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:12 PM EST) -- Illinois lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill that would retroactively forgive an estimated $50 million in sales and use taxes owed by certain airplane repair shops that were unaware they had to start collecting the taxes on parts in 2015. The bill, H.B. 3902, passed the Senate by 48-1, with two lawmakers marked present. The approval came despite Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's promising he would veto the legislation if it came to his desk. Pritzker has argued the legislation would forgive $50 million in taxes owed by those in the “private jet industry,” which failed to collect and remit the taxes....

