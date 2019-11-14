Bid Protest Successes Counter Agencies' Frivolity Concerns

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 9:20 PM EST) -- The continued high success rate for federal contract protests at the Government Accountability Office over the last five years, as shown in a recent GAO report, belies lawmaker and agency concerns about frivolous protests. GAO protests were considered "effective" 44% of the time in fiscal year 2019, leading to either a sustained protest or corrective action by an agency, according to the GAO's recent annual bid protest report. That is the exact same percentage as in 2018, and the effectiveness rate has varied by only a few percentage points across each of the past five years, the GAO noted. Among other barriers in...

