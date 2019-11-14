Mexican State Beats Free Speech Defense In $100M Theft Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 5:49 PM EST) -- The Mexican state of Veracruz can continue pursuing claims against a couple it says pilfered $100 million from government coffers, a Texas appellate court ruled on Thursday, denying the couple's bid to use a Texas free speech law to end the suit. Jose Bandin and Monica Babayan are accused of buying real estate in the Houston area using $100 million that was stolen from Veracruz and funneled through them and their shell companies. Former Veracruz Gov. Javier Duarte, whom the state alleges recruited Bandin and Babayan to help in the scheme, is currently serving a prison sentence for stealing nearly $3...

