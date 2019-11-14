Subcontractors Say They're Owed For Parking Garage Work

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- Two developers and their owners have alleged in North Dakota federal court that a construction company hasn't properly compensated them for subcontracting work done on a project to build a pair of parking garages. Cypress Development LLC, Diversified Development LLC and owners Steve Larson and Barclay Armitage said on Wednesday that Shaw-Lundquist Associates breached its contract by failing to fully pay for two subcontracts, each worth $3.34 million, for work Diversified did on a $10.5 million contract to build a parking garage in Minot, North Dakota. Cypress and its two owners said they worked with the city in a public-private partnership...

