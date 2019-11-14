Walmart Pharmacist Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Retaliation Suit

Law360, Pasadena, Calif. (November 14, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- A former Wal-Mart Stores Inc. pharmacist urged the Ninth Circuit at a hearing Thursday to revive her individual claims alleging the chain wrongly fired her for whistleblowing on class wage, Medicare and drug disbursement violations, arguing there are disputed facts and her claims should go to a jury. During a hearing in Pasadena, California, Afrouz Nikmanesh's attorney, Dayton B. Parcells of Parcells Law Firm, argued that the district judge got it wrong by granting Walmart summary judgment on Nikmanesh's retaliation and wrongful termination claims. Parcells said there are factual disputes over whether his client resigned that a jury should decide....

