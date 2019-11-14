JPMorgan To Pay $3.8M To End Call Center Wage Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has inked a $3.75 million settlement, resolving claims that it shorted certain call center workers on overtime pay by making them perform duties off the clock. The workers asked a Texas federal judge to preliminarily approve the agreement Wednesday, saying the settlement had been reached fairly without any collusion. And given the risks of continuing the litigation, the settlement also represented a “good value,” the workers contended. “If the litigation were to continue, plaintiffs and the Rule 23 class members would face significant risk that could limit — or eliminate — their claims, including the denial of...

