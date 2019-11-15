Wireless Cos. Counter Utilities’ Attack On 6 Ghz Sharing

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:15 PM EST) -- The wireless industry is pressing lawmakers to back a Federal Communications Commission plan to open up the 6 GHz band to unlicensed use by wireless broadband providers, charging that utilities and other key public services using the band are wrong to attack the proposal. The industry group WISPA, which represents wireless internet service providers, recently distributed a mock-up letter for its members to send to members of Congress calling for sharing the spectrum. Incumbent users trying to keep unlicensed Wi-Fi use off the band are largely electric and gas utilities and public safety entities. The existing 6 GHz users have fought...

