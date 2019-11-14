No Brexit? Then Name A Commissioner, EU Says

Law360, London (November 14, 2019, 6:39 PM GMT) -- The European Commission took steps Thursday toward taking the U.K. to court over its refusal to nominate a new commissioner to serve in Brussels, saying the country still has to live up to its obligations after its exit from the European Union was delayed again in October. The U.K. permanent representative to the EU, Tim Barrow, wrote to the commission on Wednesday to say that — owing to rules requiring discretion in advance of a general election, which is scheduled for Dec. 12 — the country wouldn’t be nominating a member to serve on the EU's executive. But the commission wrote back on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS