CBD Product Maker Can Refile Libel Suit Against Writer

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:15 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a pharmaceutical company’s libel suit against a writer whose since-retracted article claimed the company lied about deriving CBD from hops, as opposed to cannabis or hemp. U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia K. DeMarchi said in Tuesday’s order that Peak Health Center, a plant-based pharmaceutical company in Santa Clara County, may amend its complaint to address certain deficiencies, including that it failed to state a claim for trade libel and interference with prospective economic advantage. The company has until Nov. 26 to file a second amended complaint. Peak Health said in its July amended complaint...

