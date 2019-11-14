Bipartisan Senate Bill Takes Aim At FMLA 'Marriage Penalty'

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:48 PM EST) -- A U.S. Senate bill announced Thursday proposes removing a restriction on married co-workers' ability to take unpaid time off to care for parents, military family members and new children under the Family and Medical Leave Act. Co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.; Mike Lee, R-Utah; and Tina Smith, D-Minn., the FAIR Leave Act would give married co-workers access to the same amount of FMLA leave available to others: 12 weeks in the case of a new baby or sick parent, 26 weeks in the case of a military family member. The legislation would remove statutory language that...

