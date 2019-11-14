Retrieval-Masters To Share Data Breach Info With State AGs

Law360, White Plains, N.Y. (November 14, 2019, 5:27 PM EST) -- Collection agency Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau Inc. told a New York bankruptcy judge Thursday it has reached an agreement with a group of state attorneys general to share information on the massive medical data leak that sent the company into Chapter 11. At a hearing in White Plains, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved the joint motion by Retrieval-Masters and representatives of the investigating states directing the collection agency to provide the information, after rejecting a call by the medical testing companies whose customers' information was leaked to order Retrieval-Masters to send them the documents for a confidentiality review. Retrieval-Masters filed for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS