Buyers Urge 9th Circ. To Revive General Mills False Ad Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:19 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers is urging the Ninth Circuit to give them another shot at a suit alleging General Mills Sales Inc. falsely claimed its cereals and bars were healthy, saying the lower court misrepresented their claims when it dismissed the suit in August. Beverly Truxel and Stephen Hadley told the appeals court in a 72-page brief that while the district court rejected their claims because the total sugar content of the bars and cereals in question was on the products’ labels, their complaint was about the added sugar and the “healthy” claims the products made. By centering its decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS