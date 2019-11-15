Taxation With Representation: Gibson, Cleary, Latham

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 1:25 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA pays $1.4 billion for a drywall maker, an Apollo Global Management affiliate takes Tech Data private for $5.4 billion and a blank check company buys Grid Dynamics International. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain's $1.4B Buy French construction giant Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA agreed to pay $1.4 billion for Virginia-headquartered Continental Building Products Inc. as part of a bid to bolster its North American reach, the companies said Nov. 12, in an agreement guided by Gibson Dunn and Cleary Gottlieb. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to Continental, including tax partner...

