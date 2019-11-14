Calif. Panel Revives Allergan Worker's Mistaken Firing Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 8:15 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has revived an ex-Allergan worker's claims he was mistreated after taking medical leave for a serious eye condition, ruling that companies can find themselves on the hook for disability discrimination if a legitimate policy is wrongly applied. The three-judge panel said in its published opinion Wednesday that John Glynn had provided direct evidence of disability discrimination in his suit against Allergan Inc. and that the lower court wrongly awarded summary judgment to the pharmaceutical company on the claim. While there may not have been animus behind an Allergan benefits department employee's decision to terminate Glynn under a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS