Sleepy's Can't Shake NJ Class Action Over Botched Order

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 10:16 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday refused to toss a proposed class action against the former Sleepy's LLC and its successor company, finding that a consumer sufficiently alleged the businesses violated state law by not delivering the mattress base he ordered and not telling him he could cancel the delivery. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp denied a bid by Sleepy’s and Mattress Firm Inc. to dismiss Jeffrey Gundell’s third amended complaint, rejecting the companies’ arguments that he had not backed up his claims under the state’s furniture delivery regulations, Consumer Fraud Act and Truth-in-Consumer Contract, Warranty and Notice Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS