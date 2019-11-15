Perrigo Investors Win Cert. In Suit Over Thwarted Sale

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:48 PM EST) -- Three classes of Perrigo shareholders were certified Thursday in a securities action in New Jersey federal court alleging the pharma giant and its executives tricked its investors into voting down an 11-figure takeover offer. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo certified Perrigo investors who purchased shares of the company on either the New York Stock Exchange or the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange between April 21, 2015, and May 3, 2017. She also certified as a class anyone who owned Perrigo stock between Nov. 12, 2015, and Nov. 13 2015, when a tender offer made by Perrigo competitor Mylan expired. The suit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS