Netflix Snubs Black Women Over Comedy Pay, Mo'Nique Says

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 9:35 PM EST) -- Netflix courted comedian and Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique for a comedy special, then made her a discriminatory offer that "perpetuated the pay gap suffered by black women," according to a complaint she filed Thursday in California state court. As a company, Netflix is plagued by a lack of racial diversity that reaches the highest levels of its senior leadership, the lawsuit alleges. That lack of diversity has led to a culture of racial insensitivity — including the use of the "N-word" by executives and racist remarks allegedly made by actor Kevin Spacey on the set of Netflix's "House of Cards" — as...

