Destination Maternity's Expedited Ch. 11 Sale Plan Approved

Law360, Wilmington (November 14, 2019, 9:10 PM EST) -- Retailer Destination Maternity's proposed bidding procedures received court approval Thursday, with a Delaware bankruptcy judge saying he would make sure the case's compressed timeline didn’t negatively affect the rights of landlords with leases at the debtor’s locations. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Kerri K. Mumford of Landis Rath & Cobb LLP said the proposed bidding procedures had been amended to provide notice to contract counterparties, including landlords, about which contracts a successful bidder for the debtor’s assets would be assuming in an asset purchase agreement. A group of landlords pressed their objection to the timeline, saying they wouldn’t have enough...

