Contractors Shouldn't Panic Over Record OFCCP Recoveries

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:58 PM EST) -- The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs posted record recoveries from government contractors in fiscal year 2019, which closed at the end of September. An agency press release boasted that monetary settlements in fiscal years 2017 to 2019 marked the agency's highest three-year period on record, exceeding the prior seven years combined.[1] This was a somewhat surprising turn under the current administration, since Republicans are viewed as business-friendly. Then again, the $40.6 million that the OFCCP obtained — 40% more than its next highest recovery year of $16 million[2] — is largely the result of audits that began during the Obama administration. ...

