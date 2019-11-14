Health Care Ad Co. Ex-Executive Faces Fraud Claims

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 10:05 PM EST) -- A former health care advertising company executive faces parallel criminal charges and civil claims over a multi-pronged advertising fraud scheme targeting the company’s clients, federal prosecutors and regulators said Thursday. Ashik Desai, formerly chief growth officer of Outcome Health, orchestrated the scheme to defraud the company's clients, which primarily include pharmaceutical companies, and its lenders and investors, of millions of dollars between 2013 and 2017, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. Desai lied to clients about the number of doctors they could advertise to, charged clients for advertising that never ran due to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS