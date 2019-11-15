Indivior Can't Duck Opioid Marketing Fraud Indictment

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 7:47 PM EST) -- Indivior can’t shed an indictment alleging it engaged in fraudulent opioid marketing just because prosecutors gave a grand jury evidence about a doctor’s unrelated fraud convictions, a Virginia federal judge has ruled, saying the company’s concerns about guilt by association were overstated. U.S. District Judge James P. Jones said Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice didn't present inadmissible evidence by briefly referencing a doctor's health care fraud convictions in an indictment that alleged Indivior orchestrated a nationwide scheme to falsely promote Suboxone Film as a more child-proof and less addictive version of the opioid addiction drug's tablet form. The DOJ’s...

