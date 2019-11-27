Baker Donelson Adds Real Estate Atty From Bayer Properties

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:17 PM EST) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC added a former in-house attorney for Bayer Properties as a shareholder in its real estate practice group. Jeffrey Pomeroy joined the firm's Birmingham, Alabama, office after roughly 16 years at real estate development company Bayer Properties LLC, where he served as general counsel. Pomeroy said his in-house work gave him an important perspective on the needs of clients as well as experience working on a number of significant development projects in a host of states. "I've been a client for law firms more than I have been a lawyer practicing at a law firm,"...

