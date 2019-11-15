Okla. Gov. Hits Tribes With Tough Talk On Casino Compacts

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:34 PM EST) -- Oklahoma’s governor has suggested his dispute with Native American tribes over casino compacts with the state may lead to a legal battle, saying he tried to negotiate a revenue agreement by Jan. 1 but talks broke down when tribal leaders walked out on him at a meeting late last month. Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, said in a press conference Thursday in Oklahoma City that the state’s tribal casino industry doesn’t pay its fair share to the state under the existing compacts. He also rebutted the tribes’ argument that the compacts automatically renew in...

