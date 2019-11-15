Bankrupt NY Diocese Sues Insurers To Cover Sex Abuse Suits

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 3:58 PM EST) -- The bankrupt Diocese of Rochester, New York, has hit 11 of its insurers with a lawsuit alleging they’ve refused to defend it against an onslaught of sexual abuse litigation filed in the wake of an August law that rolled back the statute of limitations on those claims. In a 14-page adversary proceeding filed Thursday, the diocese said it has general liability or excess policies dating back to 1943 with insurers including Lloyd’s of London, National Surety Corp. and the Continental Insurance Co. But the diocese says none of those insurers have helped as it’s grappled with a flood of clergy sex...

