Whole Foods Accused Of Hiding Sugar In Oatmeal Ingredients

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 2:10 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers took Whole Foods Market Group Inc. to New York federal court on Friday, claiming buyers were misled by the ingredients label on the retailer’s instant oatmeal because it hides the product's added sugar content under a different term. According to the complaint filed by Queens resident Amy Warren, the second most plentiful ingredient listed on the oatmeal package is “organic dehydrated cane juice solids,” which she said is just another term for sugar. Customers expect that ingredients on a food label would be referred to by their common names, Warren said. By calling it “juice solids,”...

