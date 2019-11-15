Sutter Health, Doctors To Pay Combined $46M Over Kickbacks

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 9:10 PM EST) -- California-based health care provider Sutter Health and a Sacramento surgical practice group have agreed to pay a combined $46 million to resolve whistleblower allegations the doctors received kickbacks in exchange for referring patients to Sutter, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Sutter Memorial Center Sacramento, one of Sutter's hospitals, will pay $30.5 million and Sacramento Cardiovascular Surgeons Medical Group Inc., a practice group of three cardiovascular surgeons, will pay $506,000 under the agreement, the DOJ said in a statement. Sutter will also pay $15 million to settle additional violations related to improper office leases and reimbursements. The Sutter hospital was accused...

