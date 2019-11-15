Senators Float Bill To Create Drug-Pricing Agency

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 3:10 PM EST) -- A bill introduced Friday by Sen. Cory Booker aims to form a federal agency that determines drug prices and empowers the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to penalize companies that charge more by voiding patents or stripping their right to exclusively market a drug. Booker, D-N.J., along with original co-sponsors Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said the Prescription Drug Affordability and Access Act would create the Bureau of Prescription Drug Affordability and Access to review drug prices and come up with appropriate list prices for drugs. Under the bill, the independent agency — which would cost...

