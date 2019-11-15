ACLU Urges Watchdog To Investigate 'Metering' At Border

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- The American Civil Liberties Union is calling for an investigation into the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's policy of turning away asylum-seekers at ports of entry, saying the practice violates U.S. law and treaty obligations and the agency’s own internal guidance. In a complaint lodged on Thursday with several of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s watchdogs, ACLU of Texas and the ACLU Border Rights Center urged DHS’s Office of Inspector General and Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate the practice, also known as metering, and issue recommendations for ending it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS