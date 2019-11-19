Insurance Broker Says Rival 'Misused' Pricing Data

Law360, London (November 19, 2019, 4:45 PM GMT) -- An American self-storage insurance broker has renewed allegations that a British rival exploited confidential information to drum up new business, telling a London judge that the company had "misused" its pricing details. OTM Insurance Specialist LLC claimed that Basil E. Fry & Co. Ltd. set its pricing and insurance risk ratings using confidential data provided by the American broker, according to a filing at the High Court dated Nov. 12. The broker said it provided Surrey-based Basil Fry with the information under a partnership agreement to allow it to calculate how much to charge for self-storage insurance. The British company and...

