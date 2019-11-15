Feds Can't Enforce 'Public Charge Rule' Amid 4th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge has rejected the Trump administration's request to allow a rule penalizing immigrants for using public assistance programs to proceed, finding that the government is unlikely to win its Fourth Circuit appeal. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm said in a Thursday order that the government didn't make a "strong showing" that the circuit court would grant its appeal challenging the judge's nationwide preliminary injunction on the so-called "public charge" rule. The government didn't provide any fresh arguments in its bid seeking to pause the injunction, leaving Judge Grimm unconvinced that the circuit court would strike down his...

