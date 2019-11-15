Health Clinic Wasn't Negligent In Treating Woman, Jury Says

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 9:06 PM EST) -- A Florida jury has cleared an OB-GYN clinic of a patient's claims that its doctors’ negligence let her ectopic pregnancy slip through the cracks, causing her to lose her only Fallopian tube. After deliberation for around three hours following a roughly weeklong trial, the Tampa jury returned with a verdict Thursday entirely in favor of Exodus Women's Center, awarding Stacey Santangelo-Santana no damages. Santangelo-Santana said she went to Exodus when she became pregnant, but pathology test results showing she had an ectopic pregnancy — a pregnancy occurring outside the uterus — weren’t communicated to her. The resulting delay in getting treatment...

