Undo $59M CFPB Award Pending High Court Cases, Attys Say

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 7:31 PM EST) -- The principals of two mortgage relief law firms targeted in a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit have asked a Wisconsin federal judge to take back a $59 million judgment he awarded the agency to end the case, a conclusion they said could be upended by two pending U.S. Supreme Court appeals. The founding partners of the now-defunct Consumer First Legal Group LLC and The Mortgage Law Group LLP urged U.S. District Judge William M. Conley on Thursday to vacate the CFPB's award and hold off on further proceedings for now in the case, which accused the attorneys and their firms of...

