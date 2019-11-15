FCC Lifeline Reforms Could Gut Program Or Spill Data: Dems

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has released a set of reforms intended to tighten a subsidized internet and phone program, but agency Democrats said they’re concerned the updates could defang the program or cause a data breach. The newly adopted measures are aimed at eliminating waste, fraud and abuse in the Lifeline program, which offers discounted phone and internet service to low-income households and which has been plagued by findings that dead people and other ineligible recipients have nonetheless been enrolled for accounts. In the order, adopted Oct. 30 but released Thursday, the agency removed a workaround that circumvented states’ roles in verifying Lifeline...

