Kansas Top Court Revives Suit Over Attorney's Elder Abuse

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:12 PM EST) -- The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday ordered a new trial in a suit claiming that a wealth management company allowed one of its employees, a now-disbarred attorney, to commit elder abuse, saying the trial court issued improper jury instructions. The state’s high court ruled that the jury, which found in favor of Marilyn K. Parsons in her suit against both The Trust Company of Kansas and its onetime trust officer Jon M. King, should not have been instructed that TCK owed a duty to train and supervise King. By tailoring the company’s duty so specifically, the high court said, the judge...

