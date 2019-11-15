Manchester City's Appeal Of Finance Probe Rejected

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:17 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that Manchester City’s appeal of a Union of European Football Associations decision to initiate a probe of potential finance rule violations must be dismissed, as the club was attempting to challenge a non-final ruling. The court said the English Premier League club’s appeal of UEFA's mid-May decision to refer claims that the club flouted financial fair play regulations to the adjudicatory division of its Club Financial Control Body, or CFCB, is inadmissible, according to a statement that summarized a panel decision. The team was challenging the decision of the CFCB’s investigatory chamber to...

