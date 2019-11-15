Outside Attys Want Full Award In $10M Morgan Stanley Suit

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:56 PM EST) -- Attorneys from a different lawsuit are seeking the entirety of the nearly $2.6 million in attorney fees from a $10 million class action settlement over Morgan Stanley’s compensation of its financial advisers, saying they laid the groundwork for the deal in their separate case against the bank. Attorneys for Tracy Chen and Matthew Lucadano asked that they receive the nearly $2.6 million allowed as attorney fees in Brandon Harvey’s class action suit against Morgan Stanley, leaving Harvey’s attorneys with nothing, according to documents filed in California federal court Thursday. Chen and Lucadano’s counsel at Outten & Golden LLP, Haber Polk Kabat...

