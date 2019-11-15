Satellite Cos. Sweeten C-Band Sale With Donation Pledge

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:47 PM EST) -- Satellite operators continued trying to sell the Federal Communications Commission on their plan to privately sell off valuable midband spectrum, releasing new details Friday about how they would reimburse taxpayers to avoid the perception of an industry windfall and how their plan would increase rural broadband access. The C-Band Alliance told the FCC that it would donate between 30% and 75% of the sale’s net proceeds, which would be calculated by subtracting spectrum reorganization costs from the total sale revenue, to the U.S. Treasury. This structure could help assuage fears that the satellite companies stand to make too much money from the...

