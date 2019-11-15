AlarMax, Honeywell Settle Price Discrimination Suit

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh security company's long-running dispute with Honeywell International Inc. appeared to have reached a settlement, after a mediator announced the case was resolved Thursday and a Pennsylvania federal court closed the case Friday, court records showed. After mediation sessions Sept. 24 and Oct. 24, the mediator between AlarMax Distributors Inc. and Honeywell filed a report Thursday stating the parties had settled the case in which AlarMax accused Honeywell of breaking another settlement the companies had reached nearly 15 years ago over claims of anticompetitive behavior. "The court having been advised that settlement has been reached and that the only remaining...

