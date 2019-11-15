Fla. Hospital Keeps Trial Win In Patient Sex Assault Case

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:16 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit seeking to hold a hospital liable for a patient’s sexual assault, saying the trial judge didn’t err by excluding hospital records regarding past sexual assault incidents. A three-judge Fifth District Court of Appeal panel unanimously upheld the jury verdict in favor of an Adventist Health System hospital in a suit accusing the health care provider of failing to prevent the sexual assault of a psychiatric patient referred to as D.B. The involuntarily committed patient was sexually assaulted by a fellow psychiatric patient at a behavioral health center, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS