Warrantless GPS Tracking Paused Since Carpenter, Sen. Says

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 10:09 PM EST) -- The federal government hasn't collected cellphone location or GPS data without a warrant since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark Carpenter decision last year, the head of the intelligence community has disclosed to a Democratic senator who's pushing Congress to ban such warrantless data grabs. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., had asked then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats in a July letter whether the intelligence community was still using Section 215 of the USA Patriot Act to scoop up Americans' location data from telecom providers without a probable cause warrant following the high court's June 2018 decision in Carpenter v. U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS