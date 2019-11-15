Geico Freed From $14.4M Verdict Over Catastrophic Fla. Crash

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 9:50 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court has overturned a $14.4 million trial judgment over a car passenger's devastating injuries in a crash, saying Friday the case was actually resolved years before trial when Geico, the driver's insurer, accepted a $10,000 settlement offer late on the day the offer was due to expire. The case arose from a car crash in which passenger Matthew Martin was injured so badly that he entered a permanent vegetative state. A jury found that driver Raymond Consul owed Martin millions over the crash; the final judgment was for $14.4 million. Consul passed away while this appeal was...

